Covid-19 vaccine is safe, Uhuru assures Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has guaranteed Kenyans of the safety of Covid-19 Astrazeneca vaccine.

President Kenyatta during his 14th presidential address ruled out any fears on the vaccine’s safety saying its arrival was critical in the management and control of the pandemic.

“This vaccine has been tested and our medical experts are persuaded that its safety is bankable,” he affirmed

Uhuru said the vaccine roll out will be done in phases, with the first phase targeting front line health workers, uniformed personnel and teachers while the second phase will target the elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions.

The President directed the Ministry of Health to monitor the circulation of the new Covid-19 strains by strengthening the existing Covid-19 genomics surveillance so as to make informed policy decisions and public health interventions.

Uhuru further called for proper maintenance of isolation centers across the country as well as adequate supply of protective gears to all health care workers.

He also directed County Governments to enhance investment in piped and portable oxygen to isolation and critical care treatment facilities for the management of severe cases.

The Counties Inter-Governmental Committee shall be convened at least once every week to assess the County specific compliance levels.

“The Counties Inter-Governmental Committee will be co-chaired by the respective County Governors and County Commissioners, and feature representatives of the County Security Teams, County Health Chiefs and County Governments Enforcement Units,” Uhuru directed

Additionally, the President ordered the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and the Cabinet Secretary for Health to develop revised protocols for Public transport in consultation with all stakeholders in the transport sector.

