Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout: Gov’t banks on Chanjo system to reach multitudes

The government has rolled out an ambitious health program aimed at enhancing the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The Chanjo system, developed by the Ministry of Health, is a self-service digital platform that allows members of the public to do self-registration through an established specially designed website –portal.health.go.ke, in order to receive the jab at their preferred health facilities across the country.

The Head of Health Sector Monitoring at the Ministry of Health Dr. Joseph Sitienei says self-registration will require all applicants to key in their personal details so as to minimize errors during the inoculation exercise process.

“Individuals going for vaccination will use the portal to register and update their own details the best way they understand them and pick a health facility in which they wish to receive the vaccine. This will allow health facilities to plan for the provision of vaccines and reduction of queues during the vaccination process.” Dr. Sitienei said

Besides, the portal will provide the user with information such as when they are due for their second dose as well as the generation of the Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing unique safety configurations based on a person’s identification details.

“The Covid-19 certificate is authentic and has Security features embedded in a QR code which will lift the names of the individual. Therefore, it is impossible to change the name in the certificate and hope that the QR code will change to conform to the new name that you are trying to corrupt. Once you read the QR code using the scanners it will show the name of the original persona in the database.” Dr. Sitienei explained

He assured Kenyans about the safety of the data contained in the portal saying the information will be strictly used for the purposes of immunization against coronavirus.

“The Health Act makes it mandatory for all Health facilities to make sure they record their data. The government is very committed to making sure the data that is collected is stored in a safe and secure environment and only used for the intended purpose.” The medical expert explained

By the same token, Dr. Sitienei indicated that the government plans to expand the services offered to the public by the government to the portal, such as booking hospital appointments, making payments, and health insurance services at the comfort of their homes.

“This self-service portal is patient and client-centric and not service-centric. The patient will interact with the system according to their needs and by the time you get to the hospital, everything is ready for you.” He disclosed

This coming at a time the uptake of Covid-19 dose among Kenya’s adult population stands at 2.95% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

The Ministry of Health says it intends to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021 and hopes that the Chanjo system will play a major role in the realization of this goal.

“The Chanjo system was locally developed in a record time of three weeks and has done marvelous things for this country. So far we are able to get details about people who have been vaccinated, where they are, and if there are people who are not able to access these services.” Said Dr. Sitienei