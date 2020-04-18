Covid-19: World Rugby sets up relief fund to assist unions 

World Rugby has created a relief fund of approximately $100 million to assist unions around the world as they grapple with the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the sport’s global governing body has said.

The relief is aimed to assist unions through to the resumption of the sport, the strategy reflects World Rugby’s commitment to leading the sport through its greatest challenge and is a result of a cross-game collaboration that has enabled key decisions to be taken in the spirit of solidarity and partnership.

The relief fund will available for unions requiring immediate emergency funding subject to appropriate criteria being met.

It is designed to assist the maximum number of unions for the maximum amount of time while there is a rugby void.

“The measures announced today will provide support and short-term relief in the form of a US$100 million relief fund, while we are making excellent progress towards calendar options that reflect and address a dynamic, complex and uncertain environment,” said the rugby governing body.

“This is a process with solidarity, unity and leadership at heart – one that sets a potential blueprint for successful collaboration in the future and I would like to thank everyone for their openness, cooperation and global view.”

With fixtures either postponed or cancelled, the body said the fund would be available for rugby unions that are in need of “immediate emergency funding” as long as certain criteria are met.

The world body postponed the HSBC series London sevens round as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Originally it was scheduled to take place in May but it was postponed to September.