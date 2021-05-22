573 test positive for covid as positivity rate reaches 9.9%

573 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, from a sample size of 5,798 tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, the positivity rate is now at 9.9%.

From the Saturday cases 535 are Kenyans while 38 are foreigners.

365 are males and 208 females with the youngest being is a 42 day-old-infant while the oldest is 100 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 168,108 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,777,034.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 58 patients have recovered from the disease.

Total recoveries now stand at 114,452 of whom 83,163 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,289 are from various health facilities.

“Sadly, 6 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 1 having occurred in the last 24 hours while 5 are late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,049. Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those that have lost their loved ones,” said CS Kagwe.

In terms of County distribution; Kisumu is leading with 103 cases, Nairobi 61, Kitui 57, Kericho 43, Mombasa 39, Kisii 28, Busia 24, Nandi 23, Siaya and Kakamega 22 cases each, Uasin Gishu 18, Nyeri 17, Nakuru 16, Turkana 15, Bungoma 12.

Nyamira County recorded 9 cases, Migori, Murang’a, Kiambu and Kilifi 8 cases each while Kirinyaga has 6 new cases.

Embu and Homa Bay have 5 cases each, Baringo and Kajiado 3 cases each, Laikipia and Trans Nzoia 2 cases each, Machakos, Marsabit, Meru, Narok, Vihiga and West Pokot 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (23), 10-19 years (84), 20-29 years (95), 30-39 years (125), 40-49 years (89), 50-59 years (61), 60 and above (96).

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (4).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (54), 10-19 years (21), 20-29 (106), 30-39 years (251), 40-49 years (386), 50-59 years (645), 60 years and above (1,586).

A total of 1,075 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,674 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care Program.

119 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 71 are on supplemental oxygen. 27 patients are under observation.

Another 90 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 83 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

CS Kagwe says, as of Saturday, 952,967 persons have so been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.