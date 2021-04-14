Covid: 981 test positive, 26 succumb

981 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 7,529 tested in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate is at 13%, with total confirmed positive cases being 148,128.

The cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 1,578,773.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 961 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

There are 563 males and 418 females with the youngest being a seven-days-old infant while the oldest is 97 years.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (32), 10 19 years (53), 20-29 years (154), 30-39 years (242), 40-49 years (192), 50-59 years (139), 60 and above (169).

26 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with 3ree of them having occurred in the 24 hours and 23 having occurred on diverse dates in the last one month. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,420.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (5), 60 years and above (19).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (47), 10-19 years (18), 20-29 (95), 30-39 years (214), 40-49 years (329), 50-59 years (545), 60 years and above (1,172).

A total of 1,623 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,565 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

269 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 47 of whom are on ventilatory support and 172 on supplemental oxygen and 50 are under observation.

Another 283 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 257 of them in general wards and 26 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of Tuesday, a total of 569,244 people had been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

From this number 127,451 are Health Workers, 45,968 Security Officers, 84,016 Teachers and 311,809 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

In terms of Gender 320,343 Males and 248,687 are females. Total doses distributed to the 9 regional stores are 999,000.

Balance at the Kitengela Central Vaccines stores is 121, 000.

665 patients have recovered from the disease, 528 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 137 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 100,245.