As of Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in Africa is over 7.1 million (7,136,140) which accounts for 3.5% of total cases reported globally.

The total recoveries is over 6.2 million people (6,217,218) accounting for 87% of the total cases reported in Africa.

According to a statement by Africa Center for Disease Control – CDC, there are 179,986 total deaths reported resulting a cumulative case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.5%, and accounts for 4.2% of deaths reported globally.

Four countries namely; Algeria, Kenya, Somalia and Tunisia are experiencing a 4th COVID-19 wave with two of them experiencing a more severe 4th wave.

´´To date, over 62 million COVID-19 tests (62,050,176) have been conducted in African Union Member States since the pandemic started.´´ Read the statement.

Over 1.3 million new tests, were reported for epidemiological week 31 (2 – 8 August 2021).

This is a 17% decrease from the previous week when 1,674,376 tests were reported.

The cumulative positivity rate is 11.5% and the test-per-case ratio is 8.7 compared to a positivity rate of 11.4% and test-per-case ratio is 8.8 in the previous week.

31% of Member States (17 countries) are reporting test positivity rates higher than 12%.

Meanwhile, the Director of Africa CDC Dr. John Nkengasong has lauded the move by the government of Kenya for making it mandatory for public servants to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Speaking during the weekly briefing on Covid-19 situation on the continent, Dr. Nkengasong called for individual responsibility among the public to get vaccinated whenever the vaccine is available and accessible adding that vaccination is the only way to get over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Director noted that while the government has allowed the public transport sector to carry passengers at full capacity, Dr. Nkengasong urged that preventive measures be strengthened to ensure that the public is protected from getting infected with Covid-19.

He warned that whenever the virus is given a chance to spread it provides an opportunity for mutations which result into new variants that are becoming difficult to control.

During the weekly COVID-19 briefing, it was announced that Africa CDC in partnership with Global Health Strategies (GHS) will host the 1st International Conference on Public Health in Africa, (CPHIA 2021).

´´This first International Public Health Conference comes at a critical time when the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the deep inequities in the global health architecture and continues to significantly strain health systems across the world.´´ Read the statement.

Adding that: ´´As Africa CDC calls for a New Public Health Order for Africa, we are ready to engage with the top leadership of the continent and work with other partners to drive the discussions on scientific innovations and key public health interventions for the citizens of the continent.´´

This 3-day virtual event will take place from 14-16 December 2021.