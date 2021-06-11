Covid claims 16 as 488 test positive

488 people have tested positive to Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,831 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 174,773.

The positivity rate is now 8.4% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,858,443.

Out of the new cases 481 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners with 315 males and 173 females.

The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 94 years old.

16 people have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May and June pushing the cumulative fatalities to 3,378.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (3), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (11).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (55), 10-19 years (23), 20-29 (110), 30-39 years (276), 40-49 years (416), 50-59 years (698), 60 years and above (1,800).

343 patients have recovered from the disease, 274 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 69 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 119,589 of whom 86,870 are from Home Based Care and

Isolation program, while 32,719 are from various health facilities.

A total of 969 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,827 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

162 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 30 of whom are on ventilatory support and 113 on supplemental oxygen. 19 patients are under observation.

Another 106 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 101 of them in General Wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

Currently, a total of 1,095,122 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 985,070 while total 2nd doses are 110,052.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 11.17% with the majority being males at 56.4% while females are at 43.6%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is less than 1%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows; Health Workers 33,425, Aged 58 years and above 29,635, Others 28,196, Teachers 11,328 while Security Officers 7,468.