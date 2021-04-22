Covid claims 22 as 904 test positive

904 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,673 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total positive cases to 154,392.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, Kenya’s positivity rate stands at 15.9% noting that out of the new cases 885 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners.

519 are males and 385 are females with the youngest being a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 97 years.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,624,663.

20 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with seven having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 13 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,560.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (5), 50-59 years (2), 60 years and above (11).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (50), 10-19 years (18), 20-29 (99), 30-39 years (224), 40-49 years (344), 50-59 years (571), 60 years and above (1,254).

A total of 1,507 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,834 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

226 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 52 of whom are on ventilatory support and 144 on supplemental oxygen and 30 are under observation.

Another 183 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 171 of them in general wards while 12 are in High Dependency Units (HDU).

88 patients have recovered from the disease, 76 from various health facilities countrywide while 12 are from Home Based and Isolation Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 105,367 of which 76,979 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 28,388 are from various health facilities.

Vaccination

As of Thursday, a total of 778,254 persons have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.

Of this 446,329 are aged 58 years and above, 148,358 are Health workers, 119,161 are Teachers while 64,406 are Security Officers.