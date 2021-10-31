Covid claims 5 more as 17 test positive for the disease

The Ministry of Health disclosed Sunday that an additional 5 patients have succumbed to the covid-19 disease.

The ministry says the latest covid-related fatalities are all late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in the months of September and October. The new figures now raise the cumulative deaths resulting from the disease to 5,281.

“Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (58), 10-19 years (38), 20- 29 (141), 30-39 years (381), 40-49 years (612), 50-59 years (990) 60 years and above (3,061).” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe disclosed

While delivering his daily update on the covid situation in the country, Kagwe further indicated that 17 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,014 tested in the last 24 hours.

“The positivity rate is now at 0.6%. From the cases, 16 are Kenyans with only one being a foreigner. 9 are males while 8 are females. “ He said

According to the CS, the youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is aged 95 years. The total confirmed positive cases in Kenya has now reached 253,310 while cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 2,704,816.

“In terms of County distribution; Nairobi recorded 4 cases, Uasin Gishu 2, West Pokot 2, Nakuru 2, Garissa 2, Kisii 1, Meru 1, Nyandarua 1, Turkana 1 and Embu 1.” He said

The ministry says a total of 478 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,203 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 25 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen.

“No patient is under observation. Another 153 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 151 of them in the general wards. 2 patients are in the High Dependency Units (HDU),” The ministry said in a statement

In the meantime, 64 patients have recovered from the disease with 61 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 3 are from various health facilities across the country.

“Total recoveries now stand at 246,829 of whom 199,405 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,424 are from various health facilities countrywide.” The ministry said