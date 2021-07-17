Covid claims 6 more lives as 723 test positive for virus

6 more patients have been reported to have succumbed to covid-19 disease in Kenya. According to the ministry of health, all of them are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,760.

The covid-related deaths were announced at a time 723 people have tested positive for the disease. The cases were discovered from a sample size of 6,881 tested in the last 24 hours.

“The positivity rate is now 10.5%. From the cases 678 are Kenyans while 45 are foreigners. 377 are females and 346 males. The youngest is a seven-month-old baby while the oldest is 98 years.” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said

From the latest figures, the total confirmed positive cases in the country now stands at 192,435 from cumulative tests 2,050,236 conducted.

The good news though is that hundreds are recovering from the disease if the latest data is anything to go by.

From the ministry records, 1,139 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday with 1,084 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 55 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 181,682 out of which 145,138 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36,544 are from various health facilities countrywide.” the ministry indicated

A total of 1,150 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,346 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 130 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation.