Covid claims seven as 1064 test positive

1,064 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 6,151 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases stand at 115,031 with cumulative tests conducted so far at 1,379,990.

The positivity rate in the country is now at 17.3%.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 964 are Kenyans while 100 are foreigners.

558 are males and 506 are females with the youngest being a two-year-old baby while the oldest is 91.

Seven patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,925.

The health ministry says a total of 709 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,223 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

104 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 70 on supplemental oxygen and nine (9) under observation.

Another 25 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 24 of them in the general wards and one (1) in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The total number of recoveries is 88,781 after 185 more patients have recovered from the disease, 149 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 36 are from various health facilities.

County distribution

Nairobi is leading with 681 cases followed by Kiambu with 93 cases, Nakuru has 69, Uasin Gishu 40, Kisumu 25, Kajiado 23, Busia 20, Machakos 17, Kericho 17, Mombasa 15, Nyeri 10, Kirinyaga 8.

Isiolo has 5 cases, Mandera 5, Laikipia 4, Turkana 4, Nandi 4, Meru 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Migori 3, Siaya 3, Embu 1, Kakamega 1, Kwale 1, Marsabit 1, Murang’a 1, Narok 1, Nyamira 1, Nyandarua 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Baringo 1 and Bomet 1.