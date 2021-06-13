Covid deaths on the rise as new infections’ surge continues

The country is yet again experiencing a worrying increase in the number of fatalities attributed to covid-19.

In the last one week alone, for instance, 123 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen. Over this period, an approximated 2,900 new infections were recorded, ranking it amongst the weeks to register the highest infections since the outbreak in 2020.

The Ministry of Health disclosed on Sunday that 14 people succumbed to the disease, ending a week that registered double figures in terms of fatalities.

“All of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the months of May and June. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,410,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said

In terms of new infections, Kagwe revealed that 161 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 2,805 tested in the last 24 hours.

“Total confirmed positive cases are now 175,337 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,866,825,” He announced

The latest figures from the ministry further generate a lot of concern. This is because those aged between 20 and 40 now form the largest percentage of the new infections.

“The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (10), 10-19 years (4), 20-29 years (29), 30-39 (43) 40-49 (22) 50-59 (21) 60 years and above (32),” The ministry indicated in its covid-19 update 453 since the disease broke out.

As of now, a total of 957 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,796 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program. 155 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 29 of whom are on ventilatory support and 106 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 108 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 103 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

On a positive note, over 2600 patients recovered from the disease in the last 7 days, raising the number of recoveries to date to 120,208.

Of this number, the health ministry data shows that 87,401 were in the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 32,807 had been admitted to various health facilities across the country.

The situation reinforces the urgent need to get populations vaccinated.

As of Sunday, June 13, 2021, the Ministry of Health says a total of 1,113,158 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 986,881 while the total 2nd doses are 126,277. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 12.8% with the majority being males at 56.4% while females are at 43.6%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is less than 1%.

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows; Health Workers 37,362, Aged 58 years and above 33,639, Others 33,125, Teachers 13,384 while Security Officers 8,767,” MoH disclosed