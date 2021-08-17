Covid: Kagwe wants oxygen capacity improved in county hospitals

There has been an increase in the number of hospitalizations for patients who are suffering from the Covid-19 disease.

This has resulted in greater demand for oxygen as many of the patients are in need of this support.

This is according to a statement by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who is appealing to the County Governments to improve on their oxygen capacity by improving on infrastructure and supply of the commodity to health facilities.

´´Of particular interest is piping for supply to beds as opposed to provision of stand-alone cylinders. Piping will not only increase efficiency but will also make it possible for more patients to be served at the same time.´´ Said Kagwe.

This even as 1,488 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 9,773 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 222,894.

The positivity rate is now 15.2% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,268,923.

Out of the new cases 1,442 are Kenyans while 46 are foreigners.

There are 785 females and 703 are males with the youngest being a three-month-old baby while the oldest is 99 years.

According to Kagwe, a total of 1,970 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,408 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

´´As of today, a total of 1,970 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,408 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 147 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 74 of whom are on ventilatory support and 72 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.´´ Said Kagwe.

Another 781 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 724 of them in general wards and 57 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

There are 1,814 patients who have recovered from the disease with 1,576 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 238 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 205,912 of whom 165,525 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 40,387 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,354.

Vaccination

As of August 16th, 2021, a total of 2,101,403 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,346,861 while second doses are 754,542.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 56.0% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.8%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 229,699, others 223,607, Health Workers 127,457, Teachers 111,805 while Security Officers are at 61,974.