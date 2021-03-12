Covid lockdown: Kenyan economy lost Kshs. 560B last year

Kenya lost a staggering Kshs. 560 billion as a result of strict COVID-19 health containment measures deployed by the government last year.

While giving the first Presidential Address on COVID-19 of the year on Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledged the severity the health containment measures have had on the overall economic growth as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 0.6% from the projected growth of 6.2% in 2020.

“Take the first six months of the pandemic for instance, we imposed curfews, declared cessation of movement from certain counties like Nairobi and Mombasa and enforced specific lockdowns in areas like Eastleigh here in Nairobi. The cost of this bold decision to our economy was hefty, nevertheless the profit of the swift policy action is immeasurable in terms of human lives saved,” said President Kenyatta.

According to the President, failure to implement the strict COVID-19 rules, Kenya would have had 1 million infection to date and 150,000 deaths.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“In this regard, between protecting the economy and losing an average of 2000 people daily, as per those projection, we as a government chose life over economy. The logic here and has been for the last one year, is that you can always revive an economy, but you cannot revive a lost life. If you take care of the people, they will take care eventually, and revive the economy,” Uhuru added.