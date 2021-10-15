Covid kills EIGHT more albeit a drop in virus infections

The Ministry of Health announced Friday that 8 patients have succumbed to the covid-19 disease.

Ministry Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however pointed out that all the latest covid-related fatalities are late deaths reported after conducting facility audit reports in the month of October 2021.

“This now pushes the cumulative deaths to 5,210. Our sincere condolences to the families and those that have lost their loved ones.” Kagwe said

The number of those to have succumbed to the deadly pathogen shot up at a time 134 people tested positive for the disease. This is from a sample size of 6,047 tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, the country’s covid-19 positivity rate is now at 2.2%.

“From the cases, 128 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners. 70 males while 64 are females. The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 89 years.” Kagwe noted in a statement

“Total confirmed positive cases are now 251,803 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,630,712.” He indicated

At the same time, a total of 612 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,608 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

31 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

“Another 202 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 197 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).” He said

The CS further disclosed that 142 patients have recovered from the disease with 93 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 49 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 245,077 of whom 198,000 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,077 are from various health facilities countrywide.” He said