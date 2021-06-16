Covid: No death reported as 485 test positive

485 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 5,355 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 176,622.

The positivity rate is now at 9.1% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,881,460.

Out of the new cases 467 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners.

277 are males and 208 females with the youngest being a one-month-old infant and the oldest is 93 years old.

There are no reported deaths. The cumulative fatalities remain at 3,428.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (55), 10-19 years (23), 20-29 (111), 30-39 years (283), 40-49 years (419), 50-59 years (702), 60 years and above (1,835).

A total of 1,076 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,810 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

102 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 29 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 13 patients are under

observation.

Another 115 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 110 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

A total of 1,155,745 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 991,184 while second doses are 164,561.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is a 16.6% with the majority being females at 56.4% while males are at 43.6% Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is less than 1%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows:

Health Workers 46,369, Others 45,353, Aged 58 years and above 42,883, Teachers 18,512 while Security Officers are at 11,444.