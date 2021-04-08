Covid: Positivity rate stands at 14.9pc as 1698 test positive

1,698 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 11,352 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 143,063.

The positivity rate has dropped 14.9 %.

Out of the new cases 1,591 are Kenyans while 107 are foreigners with 926 being males and 772 females.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, the youngest is a-17-day-old infant while the oldest is 100 while cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 1,542,088.

16 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. One occurred in the last 24 hours, one within the last one month while 14 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. This numbers have pushed the cumulative fatalities to 2,292.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20 29 (94), 30-39 years (205), 40-49 years (322), 50-59 years (520), 60 years and above (1,089).

A total of 1,620 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,247 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

235 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 48 of whom are on ventilatory support and 155 on supplemental oxygen.

32 patients are under observation, another 261 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 248 of them in the general wards and 13 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination

As of Wednesday, a total of 378,363 people had been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

From this number 104,726 are Health Workers, 30,821 Security Officers, 52,420 Teachers and 190,396 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

In terms of Gender 213,971 (57%) Males and 164,392 (43%) are females.