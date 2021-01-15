Covid: Reduced physical contact hurting business negotiations, firm says

Limited physical contact as a result of the COVID-19 which continues to ravage the world is partly being attributed to the loss of business opportunities according to Peterson Integrated Communications.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Mutie has said business leaders have been forced to cede some negotiation power that comes with face-to-face meetings as companies struggle to retain clientele and remain afloat.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in March last year, companies have been forced to adopt remote working model or invest in virtual meetings which according to Mutie have eroded the confidence physical contact brings during trade negotiations.

The firm has now embarked on the development of Leadership Communication Programmes targeting senior leaders nationally and globally.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We have already rolled out a couple of successful global training programmes through Global Alliance and our partners in Europe and Asia. We will use this experience to reach leaders in Kenya and the world,” said Mutie.

He added that the programme will be offered in a hybrid format that is both physical and online.

Speaking during the launch of the programme, Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina restated the importance of leadership communication skills in driving a successful venture.

“Strong brands are created through effective strategic communication. This programme is good because it enhances our presence globally. When we have homegrown companies extending tentacles beyond Kenya, that is good for the country,” CS Maina noted.

Similarly, President of Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communications Management Justin Green said the programme would provide the much needed strategic communications skills to leaders in Kenya and the world.

“Communication is absolutely critical for any leader to be effective and successful leadership. Communication skills are indispensable for leaders in public sector, private sector and non-profit organization,” he added.

Peterson Integrated Communications plans to hold the monthly programme during the year, with the first scheduled for next month.