COVID: Safaricom half-year net profit down 6% to Kshs. 33.07B

Safaricom PLC has reported reduced half-year profit for the first time as government interventions to ease the cost of living amid the COVID-19 pandemic ate into the telco’s earnings.

Safaricom says half-year net profit declined 6% to Kshs. 33.07 billion as service revenue shrunk to Kshs. 118.41 billion during the period ending 30th September 2020.

The Telco’s Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa said performance is mainly attributed to the decline in M-PESA revenue after the government zero-rated charges for sending at least 1,000 shillings.

“Our business has proved resilient despite tough operating conditions. There is no doubt that OVID-19 has dealt a huge blow to many people not just in Kenya but across the globe. This has been a tough period for businesses, small and large alike, and our customers,” said Ndegwa.

Directives issued by the Central Bank of Kenya for mobile money use aimed at reducing handling of cash included waiving of transaction fees for sending at least Kshs. 1000.

This zero-rating impacted M-PESA revenue which Safaricom says declined 14.5% during the first half of their financial year that ended 31st of October.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa has said M-PESA transactions worth Kshs. 1.76 trillion shillings completed between April and October this year, were zero-rated.

Voice revenue also declined 6.5% as the growth in customers and usage was offset by continued downward movement on the effective rate per minute.

Active customers went up from 29.3 million to 30.3 million subscribers.

Mobile data on the other hand grew 14.1% driven by sustained momentum in customer growth and usage.

4G devices using more than 1GB in the network grew 60.6%.

Total revenue declined by 4.1%, from Kshs. 130 Billion shillings to Kshs. 125 billion shillings. Of this, Kshs. 59.6 billion was remitted to the government in duties, taxes, and license fees.