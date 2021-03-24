Covid sees global mobile money daily transactions hit Kshs. 220B

Lockdowns and movement restrictions deployed last year has led to a dramatic acceleration of global mobile money daily transactions which surged to $2 billion (Kshs. 220) last year.

Cumulatively, GSM Association (GSMA) State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2021 report indicates that total value of transactions in 2020 grew 22% to stand at $767 billion (Kshs. 84.4 trillion)

According to the report, the period also saw the number of registered mobile money users grow 12.7% to stand at 1.21 billion worldwide which is double the projected growth rate.

“Apart from changes in consumer behaviour, this impressive uptake was due to regulators implementing more flexible Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and relaxing on boarding requirements to make it easier to open an account. The fastest growth was in regions where governments provided significant pandemic relief to citizens.” GSMA indicated in the report.

Similarly, monthly active accounts grew to 300 million daily as more consumers opt for more convenient digital channels, a 17% year on year growth.

“Not only are customers using their accounts more frequently, but they are using them for new and more advanced use cases. This suggests that more and more people are moving away from the margins of financial systems and leading increasingly digital lives.”

In the midst of the health crisis when diaspora remittances were projected to record a sharp decline, GSMA says the mobile money use ensured uninterrupted disruption as the segment recorded a 65% growth as annual transaction hit $12.7 billion (Kshs. 1.34 trillion).

“This year’s report, however, found that across markets women are still 33% less likely than men to have a mobile money account. The GSMA and its members are committed to closing this gender gap by addressing the barriers that prevent women from accessing and using mobile financial services.” said John Giusti, the GSMA’s Chief Regulatory Officer.

SSub-Saharan Africa accounted for the largest potion of transactions at $490 billion followed by South Asia $131 billion, East Asia and Pacific $111 billion, Latin America and the Caribbean $19.8 billion, Middle East and North Africa $10.5 billion, Europe and Central Asia $4 billion.

However, despite recording the weakest growth of 11%, East Africa accounted for largest share of annual transaction at $273 billion (Kshs. 30 trillion).

GSMA projects daily transaction to top $3 billion or Kshs. 330 billion by the end of 2022.