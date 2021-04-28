Covid: Sugar company donates hand sanitizer worth Ksh 5.6 million

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata has urged area residents to strictly observe the Covid protocols to reduce the number of positive cases in the country.

“It is absolutely necessary for Kenyans to follow all the protocols to protect their lives and safeguard public health,” said the Regional Commissioner.

Elungata was speaking at his Uhuru na Kazi office on Tuesday while receiving a donation of hand sanitizer worth Ksh. 5.6 million from Kibos Sugar Company.

Raju Singh Patel the Kibos CEO, presented the donation.

“As we urge citizens to take personal responsibility, security agencies will mount a crackdown and arrest those violating health regulations,” added Elungata.

The Regional Commissioner said the government will not let its guard down gadding there is no room for complacency in the fight against covid

He lauded Kibos Company for the donation of 4000 boxes of hand sanitizer which would boost efforts to fight COVID-19 in the region.

Elungata announced that the sanitizer will be distributed to Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Taita Taveta and Lamu with churches and mosques being major beneficiaries.

On his part, Kibos CEO urged Kenyans to adhere to the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols in order to stem down the spread of the deadly virus.

Patel urged well-wishers to come forward and assist vulnerable Kenyans affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease last year.

He said they have distributed over 600,000 litres of the hand sanitizers country wide since the on set of the pandemic.