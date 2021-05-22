Covid task force urges for caution as deadly variant linger

The National Multi-Agency Command Centre on Covid-19 (NMACC) is calling on Kenyan’s be vigilant in upholding health guidelines to keep lowering the positivity rate which was reported at 8.3% on Friday.

NMACC has noted increasing cases of Kenyans flouting the laid down protocols by the Ministry of Health despite threats from B.1.617, the covid variant currently ravaging India and which has been identified in Kisumu and Kilifi counties.

Speaking at the headquarters in Embakasi Garrison, the Commander NMACC, Major General Ayub Matiiri, cautioned that such laxity will be costly if not checked.

“It is our collective responsibility to fight this disease. As we approach the cold season people tend to crowd in small spaces and this will inevitably worsen the situation,” he said, with emphasis on informal settlements and market places which he termed as high-risk areas.

Even with cases projected to spike in th cold season between June and July, Gen. Matiiri noted that patrols by NMACC officers across the country have revealed that many Kenyans especially in low-income areas are not strictly following the MoH protocols risking their lives and those of their loved ones.

“It’s disturbing to see Kenyans jamming bars and restaurants without masks and flouting the 1.5m social distancing rule,” he added.

The commander urged Kenyans residing in counties where low vaccine uptake has been recorded to seize the opportunity and get the jab so they can have better chances of beating the virus.

The counties where low uptake has been recorded include Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa and Kwale.

Speaking at the same forum, Dr. Carol Nguno of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) warned fluctuating positivity rate does not mean the pandemic is ending and Kenya is still not out of the woods.

“We have not yet achieved the threshold set by the World Health organization when it comes to positivity rate,” she noted.

She added that Nairobi County will not hesitate to put in place stringent measures should cases increase in coming weeks to curb further spread of the disease.

“MoH has done its part by giving out the safety protocols; but the critical part lies with each Kenyan to realize that they have a sole responsibility to implement them,” she added.

On 1st May, President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted cessation of movement in five counties deemed disease infected zone, but warned that stringent measures would be reverted should the infection rate accelerate.

On Friday, Kenya reported 659 new infections pushing the total caseload to 167,535 from 1,771,236 tests conducted since March last year.