Covid: 618 test positive as positivity rate hits 11.2pc

618 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,507 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 193,807.

The positivity rate is now 11.2% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,064,700.

Out of the new cases 580 are Kenyans while 38 are foreigners.

333 are females and 285 males with the youngest being a six month-old infant while the oldest is 103 years.

17 patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of November 2020, and March 2021 bringing the cumulative fatalities to 3,800.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (0), 60 years and above (16).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (56), 10-19 years (26), 20- 29 (121), 30-39 years (312), 40-49 years (450), 50-59 years (762), 60 years and above (2,073).

290 patients have recovered from the disease with 261 from various health facilities countrywide while 29 are from Home Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 183,211 out of which 146,313 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36,898 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,222 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,339 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

139 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 75 on supplemental oxygen and 29 are under observation.

Another 273 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 241 of them in general wards and 32 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of Monday, a total of 1,635,441 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,040,317 while second doses are 595,124.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 57.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.2%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 185,693, Others 170,516, Health Workers 107,550 Teachers 84,147 while Security Officers are at 47,218.