Covid: 1,437 test positive as 29 succumb

1,437 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 10,764 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing total confirmed positive cases at 218,713.

The positivity rate is now 13.4% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,239,082.

Out of the new cases 1,377 are Kenyans while 60 are foreigners.

738 males while 699 are females with the youngest being a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years.

29 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May, June, July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,302.

1,056 patients have recovered from the disease with 963 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 93 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 201,054 of whom 161,221 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 39,833 are from various health facilities.

Another 649 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 607 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of August 12th, 2021, a total of 1,970,174 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,231,835 while second doses are 738,339.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at

59.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.7%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 225,838, Others 218,211, Health Workers 125,252, Teachers 108,821 while Security Officers are

at 60,217.

Elsewhere, long queues were Friday witnessed in designated health facilities in Murang’a County as tens of residents sought Covid-19 vaccination.

At Murang’a Level-5 hospital and the neighbouring Family Heritage Hospital which are selected to administer the vaccine, scores of residents arrived at the facilities as early as 7am to get the jab.

The county in the recent past has recorded increased cases of Covid-19, which has apparently prompted people to seek vaccination.

Currently, 36 patients ailing from coronavirus are admitted at the hospital the Level five hospital with 16 others receiving treatment at the facility’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The hospital’s nursing officer Alice Gitahi said the hospital has received 10,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

She said the doses will be used for vaccinating both those going for the first time and also those going for the second jab.