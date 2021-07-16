Covid: 692 test positive as eight succumb

692 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,883 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 191,712.

The positivity rate is now 10.1% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,043,355.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that out of the new cases 668 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners with 371 males and 321 females.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 95 years.

In terms of County distribution; Kilifi 224, Nairobi 183, Mombasa 52, Uasin Gishu 36, Nakuru 32, Kiambu 31, Lamu 14, Murang’a 13, Nandi 13, Machakos 11, Tana River 10, Kisumu 7, Kirinyaga 7, Nyeri 6, Taita Taveta 6, Kajiado 5, Kisii 5, Siaya 5, Trans Nzoia 3, Baringo 3, Busia 3, Narok 3, Nyandarua 3, Embu 2, Homa Bay 2, Kakamega 2, Kitui 2, Meru 2, Wajir 2, West Pokot 1, Garissa 1, Vihiga 1, Kwale 1 and Mandera 1.

“Eight patients have been reported to succumb to the disease. All of them are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of May, June and July 2021.” Said CS Kagwe.

Adding that: “This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,754.”

The CS said, there are 123 patients who have recovered from the disease with 82 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program while 41 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Additionally the total recoveries now stand at 180,543 out of which 144,054 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36,489 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“I know we have had some issues with the number of recoveries reported over the past few days but our team has now harmonized the data,” he said.

A total of 1,108 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,352 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

124 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 38 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen and 26 are under observation.

Another 219 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 201 of them in general wards and 18 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

So far a total of 1,607,982 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,035,621 while second doses are 572,361.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 55.3% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.0%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 178,543, Others 163,202, Health Workers 105,063, Teachers 80,093 while Security Officers are at 45,460.