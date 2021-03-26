Covid third wave jitters sends employers back to the drawing board

Employers will have to embark on a work-from-home formula with their employees in the wake of COVID-19 third wave which is expected to peak within the next 30 days before subsiding in mid-May.

Speaking during the 15th Presidential Address on the Coronavirus Pandemic, President Uhuru Kenyatta said only employees working in critical or essential services that cannot be delivered remotely will be exempted until further notice.

“That all employers and enterprises of whatever nature including public bodies, the private sector, government offices, and others are directed to allow employees to work from home,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The move comes a day after Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) called on the government to revert to tight health measures imposed earlier to address the rising infection rate in the country.

“In this same spirit of cooperation with government, and due to the urgent need to reverse this worrying upward trajectory in new COVID-19 cases, KEPSA is asking the government to institute additional stringent measures to be implemented over the next 2-3 weeks, after which they can be reviewed for impact,” said KEPSA chief executive Carole Kariuki Karuga.

Firms in Nairobi are now expected to make adjustments to ensure business continuity with cessation of movement by road, rail, or air into and out of Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru being declared and is effective from 27th March 2021 until further notice.

Similarly, firms such as ride-hailing taxi companies with curfew passes will have to reapply for the document before commencing operations.

“The Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government jointly with the Ministry of Health are directed to immediately review the protocols for reissuance of curfew passes and exemptions. In that regard, in the intervening period all passes issued are hereby vacated,” the President added.

Employers will also have to adjust their work schedule since curfew hours in the disease infected area comprising the five counties begin at 8PM and end at 4AM with the rest of the country to continue observing 10PM-4AM curfew hours.

The revised COVID-19 measures are aimed at containing the infection rate which has since risen to 52% in a span of two weeks.