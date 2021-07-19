Covid: Three counties issue Eid Al Adha prayer guidelines

The three counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera have issued a joint communiqué on ways to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, during the Eid Al Adha celebrations to be observed Tuesday.

Health CECs, Roble Nunow (Garissa), counterparts Dr Mohamud Aden (Mandera) and Ismail Issack CEC (Wajir), said the Muslim faithful should observe the guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Eid al-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham) to follow God’s command to sacrifice his son.

In a statement, the CECs warned of the deadly Delta variant reported in Western, Nyanza and Coastal regions. They urged those with flu-like symptoms and fever to stay at home and not attend the Idd celebrations.

“Wearing of masks will be mandatory and the faithful should desist from handshake and hugging,” read the communique.

Other measures include; social distancing during the prayers with everyone required to carry their own prayer mat.

“The faithful should use ablution at home to avoid crowding at mosque ablution blocks and all vehicles should be parked at a distance away to avoid congestion at the Idd ground. Eid prayers should be shortened to a maximum of one hour,” added the communique.

Roble urged the security personnel to strictly enforce the directives.