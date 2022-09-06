Covid vaccination: 21 Million Kenyans so far immunised

The Ministry of Health disclosed Tuesday that a total of 21, 220, 403 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 17, 740 938 were doses administered to the adult population while 1,934, 250 were administered to those between 15 to 17 years.

399,783 were administered to those below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,145,432 are booster doses.

According to Health Ministry Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the proportion of fully vaccinated stands at 34.7pc.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.” The CS said

In terms of County cumulative trends and proportion of those fully vaccinated, the CS indicated that Nyeri leads with 53.6pc of fully vaccinated adults.

Nairobi came second with 52.6pc followed by Kisumu 40pc, Siaya 44.5pc, Kakamega 44.4pc, Nyamira 41.6pc, Nakuru 40.9pc and Laikipia with 40.2pc.

In the last 24 hours alone, the ministry recorded six cases of Covid-19 derived from a sample size of 1,393.

“The positivity rate is now at 0.4pc. 2 of the cases are Kenyans while 4 are Foreigners. 4 are female while 2 are male. The youngest is aged 2 years while the oldest is 62 years old.” The ministry said in its daily covid situation update

The new cases take the total confirmed positive cases in Kenya to 338, 243 with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,862, 548.

According to the Ministry, the four cases were picked from Nairobi and Turkana each with 3 cases as the other counties posted zero positive cases.

“12 patients have recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program. This pushes the total recoveries to 332,443 of whom 278,834 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 53,609 are from various health facilities across the country.” Kagwe stated

17 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 109 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 2 other patients are on supplemental oxygen in the general ward.