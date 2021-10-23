Covid Vaccination: 4.9 Million Kenyans so far immunized

The ministry of Health disclosed Saturday that a total of 4,902,772 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,493,570 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,414,202.

According to the Health Ministry Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 38.5%. he says the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 5.2%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.” The CS said

In terms of County cumulative trends and proportion of fully vaccinated, the CS indicated that Nairobi still leads with 16.2% of the population fully vaccinated.

The country’s capital leads followed by Nyeri County at 13.9%, Kiambu 8.2%, Uasin Gishu with 7.6%, Nyandarua 7.1%, Kisumu 6.5%, and Mombasa at 6.2%.

On the other hand, Lamu, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Marsabit counties are the least counties with less than 1% of the population fully vaccinated.