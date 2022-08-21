Covid vaccinations nearing 21M as more Kenyans embrace the dose

Covid vaccine uptake in the country is picking up again with more Kenyans volunteering to be injected with the life-saving dose.

In the last 24 hours alone, the Ministry of Health disclosed that the total number of vaccines administered is 2,018 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the same period stands at 564. The figures are impressive given that this was on a weekend.

On Friday, for instance, the ministry administered 8,164 doses of covid vaccines while the proportion of those who got their second vaccine stood at 3,386.

The latest uptake has seen the proportion of adults fully vaccinated rising to 34.4%.

“As of August 20th, 2022, a total of 20,958,975 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,649,438 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above),” the ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The health ministry added; “An additional 1,892,073 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 333,398 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,084,066 are booster doses,”

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people

In the meantime, the number of new positive cases continues to slump as 5 people have tested positive from a sample size of 768 tested in the last 24 hours, with Nairobi county recording three cases while Mandera and Nyeri counties recorded one case each.

The positivity rate, according to the Ministry is now at 0.7%.

As of today, the total confirmed positive cases are now 338,047 with 2 cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,845,643.

In the meantime, the number of those currently admitted to health facilities as a result of covid is also reducing. Currently, there are 26 patients in hospitals while 109 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 6 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 1 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and 5 are in General Wards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...