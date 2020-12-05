Covid vaccine in US won’t be mandatory – Biden

“My guess is there’ll still be a platform ceremony but I don’t know how it’s all going to work out,” he said.

What is Biden’s policy on vaccines?

Pfizer, which says its vaccine has been shown to be 95% effective in clinical trials, and Moderna, which says its jab is 94% effective, have both applied to the Food and Drug Administration to distribute their drugs in the US.

The UK on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier on Friday Vice-President Mike Pence said during a visit to Atlanta’s CDC that federal approval for a Covid-19 vaccine could be “a week-and-a-half away.”

Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, the US president-elect said it would not be necessary to make a coronavirus vaccine mandatory.

“I will do everything in my power as president to encourage people to do the right thing and when they do it, demonstrate that it matters,” he said.

The Pew Research Center says just 60% of Americans are currently prepared to take a coronavirus vaccine, up from 51% who said the same in September.

On Thursday Mr Biden told CNN he would be happy to take a vaccine in public to allay potential concerns about its safety. Three former presidents – Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton – have said they are also prepared to be inoculated publicly.