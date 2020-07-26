COWU calls for termination of Postal Kenya management

Communication Workers Union wants the Ministry of ICT to terminate the management of Postal Corporation of Kenya over alleged mismanagement of the organization.

Through its Secretary-General Benson Okwaro the union claims the management has failed to pay employees their salaries from April this year subjecting them to financial stress.

The Communication workers union is now appealing to the ministry of Information, Communication and Technology to step and help employees of the Postal Corporation of Kenya who are in distress.

The union claims the institution has been mismanaged to an extent that it can no longer meet its obligation of paying its employees and is also questioning the structure of Postal Corporation claiming the nine general managers was a big burden.

It now wants the entire management sent packing, the board dissolved and a new team put in place to salvage the institution.