COWU calls for termination of Postal Kenya management

Written By: Adan Ibrahim
24

Kenya postal corporation

Communication Workers Union wants the Ministry of ICT to terminate the management of Postal Corporation of Kenya over alleged mismanagement of the organization.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Through its Secretary-General Benson Okwaro the union claims the management has failed to pay employees their salaries from April this year subjecting them to financial stress.

Also Read  Michuki Memorial Park to be opened to public in August

The Communication workers union is now appealing to the ministry of Information, Communication and Technology to step and help employees of the Postal Corporation of Kenya who are in distress.

Also Read  Tourists flock Maasai Mara for annual Wildebeest migration

The union claims the institution has been mismanaged to an extent that it can no longer meet its obligation of paying its employees and is also questioning the structure of Postal Corporation claiming the nine general managers was a big burden.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

It now wants the entire management sent packing, the board dissolved and a new team put in place to salvage the institution.

Also Read  Country risks losing mangrove ecosystem warns Kenya Forest Service
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR