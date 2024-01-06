CPC leadership hears work reports

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Thursday held a meeting to hear a series of work reports.

The reports were from leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the Supreme People’s Court, and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, as well as from the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

It was the first time that the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee heard such work reports since the Party’s 20th National Congress, with the aim of maintaining and improving this institutional arrangement, according to the meeting.

The meeting acknowledged the work that the leading Party members groups of the NPC Standing Committee, the State Council, the CPPCC National Committee, the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate have carried out since the Party’s 20th National Congress.

These leading Party members groups have fulfilled their responsibilities in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, and made positive contributions to the country’s economic development and social stability. Progress has been made in various areas of work, the meeting said.

The meeting also noted that under the leadership of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the new Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee has taken on an active and proactive role and conscientiously performed its duties since the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

The Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee has made a lot of effective efforts to promote the implementation of the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, improve the framework of Party regulations, and guided the reform and establishment of various organizations for the people, said the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and that it is a critical year for achieving the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan.

The leading Party members groups of the NPC Standing Committee, the State Council, the CPPCC National Committee, the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate should focus their work on advancing Chinese modernization, which is of the utmost political importance, the meeting said.

It also stressed the need for concerted efforts, under the guidance of the CPC Central Committee, to put in place the strategic plans set out at the 20th CPC National Congress and make greater contributions to building a strong nation and realizing national rejuvenation.

For the new year, the meeting urged the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee to focus on the arrangements and requirements put forward by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and its standing committee, prioritize key areas, ensure sound implementation work, and continue to fulfill the tasks assigned by the CPC Central Committee.