CRA confirms James Katule as its new CEO

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has announced the appointment of CPA James Katule as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1st March 2022.

Prior to his appointment, James Katule was the Director Fiscal Affairs (2014-2022) and Director Corporate Services (2012-2014) at CRA.

He is an expert in Public Finance and brings a wealth of experience in Strategic Management, Leadership, Corporate Governance and Fiscal Decentralization.

In a statement Tuesday, CRA says his experience spans over 32 years, 17 of which have been at various levels of management in public organizations as well as international donor-funded research institutions. These include the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF), The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and currently CRA.

“James Katule is an experienced Certified Public Accountant – CPA (K) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK). He holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute (ESAMI) and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics & Business Education from Kenyatta University.” said the statement.

He is an alumnus of the Andrew Young School of School of Policy Studies, Georgia State University where he undertook a course on Fiscal Decentralization, Local Governance and Service Delivery.

” We are confident that James Katule will carry on our vision of No Kenyan is Left Behind while keeping us focused on meeting our mandate of recommending the basis for the equitable sharing of revenue raised by the national government between National and County Governments and among the County Governments,” added the statement.