Crackdown on immigration offices to be extended to counties

The Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizens Services Prof. Julius Bitok has said the crackdown witnessed at the immigration offices in Nyayo House will also be extended to the county offices.

During a meeting with the committee on delegated legislation held in Mombasa, the principal secretary for immigration and citizens services Prof. Julius Bitok said that there will be no turning back on the crackdown on criminals within the department.

PS Bitok said the government remained committed to reducing backlogs in the printing of passports as well as fighting cartels in the department.

The PS assured Kenyans that in two weeks’ time, they will have cleared the backlog.

He said a raft of new measures have been put in place by the immigration department where officers will be working day and night to clear the backlog in the printing of passports.

The PS said plans are underway to reduce the process of passport application and issuance to a week.

Report by Ann Mburu