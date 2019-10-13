FKF aspirants cry foul ahead of nomination exercise

A section of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) aspirants are accusing the current office steered by Nick Mwendwa of imposing draconian electoral rules ahead of the December polls.

With candidates vying for various positions expected to present their nomination papers starting Monday, the group says the current regulations cannot guarantee a free and fair election.

Led by Moses Akaranga and former Federation chair, Sam Nyamweya, the candidates have threatened to boycott the exercise, accusing the current office of among others; violating provisions of the FIFA standard electoral code by appointing Edwin Wamukoya as the chairman of the electoral board having served as a member of the previous board that conducted the December 2015 elections.

They further said that FKF has also violated the electoral code, by allowing the chairman of the federation and the national executive committee to nominate and appoint members of the FKF electoral board whom they claim lack integrity and credibility.

Meanwhile, Nyamweya says the federation is mishandling the Adel Amrouche situation after the Court of Arbitration for Sports awarded former Harambee Stars head coach Ksh108 Million for wrongful dismissal.

The national elections will be held on December 21st, with the branch polls kicking off the exercise on December 5th.