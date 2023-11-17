Interested participants can register for the programme by visiting the Craft Silicon Foundation website at www.craftsiliconfoundation.org

Craft Silicon Foundation, non-profit organisation committed to advancing digital literacy, unveiled its pioneer free digital literacy programme in Ethiopia by donating a first solar powered computer bus.

Designed to bridge the digital divide, this initiative seeks to empower individuals across the nation with indispensable digital skills.

Addressing the pressing need to foster digital inclusion, the Craft Silicon Foundation introduced solar-powered computer buses as a last-mile solution to narrow the significant digital gap prevalent among the youth, women, and children in Ethiopia.

These buses serve as a beacon of access, delivering essential digital education to communities.

Employing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, the programme offers personalised and interactive learning experiences.

Participants gain access to a rich array of resources, including immersive video tutorials, engaging quizzes, and real-time feedback mechanisms.

“Digital literacy stands as the cornerstone of empowerment in our increasingly interconnected world,” emphasised Madam Priya Budhabhatti, CEO of Craft Silicon Foundation. “In today’s technological landscape, the ability to navigate, comprehend, and harness digital tools is not just a skill but a fundamental right.

Our mission with this free programme is to break barriers and equip individuals from diverse backgrounds across Ethiopia with the knowledge and skills needed to not just adapt but excel in the digital sphere.

We envision a future where every individual, irrespective of their background, possesses the proficiency to confidently navigate the digital realm, unlocking a myriad of new opportunities and pathways to success.”

The comprehensive curriculum covers fundamental computer skills, internet navigation, online safety, and digital communication.

Moreover, participants delve into the realm of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing, preparing them for the dynamic digital landscape.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Craft Silicon Foundation in their endeavour to promote digital literacy in communities across Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” expressed Debang Ruot, representing the Ethiopian ambassador to Kenya. “This programme offers tailored learning experiences, ensuring participants acquire the necessary skills to excel in the digital era.”

The free digital literacy programme warmly welcomes individuals of all ages and backgrounds to enrol.

