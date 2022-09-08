Crazy Kennar and Kwamboka to participate in Meta event

“Creators of tomorrow” celebrates emerging creators from around the world.

Kenyan comedian Crazy Kennar and media personality Sheila Kwamboka “Kwambox” named among 10 African content creators participating in Meta’s “Creators of Tomorrow” initiative. The new campaign celebrates emerging talents from around the world who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online.

Meta, formerly Facebook, will be working closely with the creators over the next year, as they continue to grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies. The global campaign is the first of its kind, starting in Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and expanding to more countries around the world in the coming months.

In November 2022, the two selected from Kenya will get the opportunity to attend the EMEA Creator Week being hosted in London at the iconic Tate Britain for the first time. There, they will be joined by other regional Creators at various stages of their careers to collaborate, learn from each other, and continue to find inspiration in the future of content creation on Meta platforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...