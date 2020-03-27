CRB listing of M-Shwari customers suspended for 90 days

All M-Shwari late payment sanctions including rollover fees will be deferred by 30 days.

This follows measures introduced by NCBA Group PLC and Safaricom following the governments directives in support of the collective efforts to manage the socio-economic impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), in the country.

In a statement Thursday, effective today (Friday) and for the next 90 days, the two institutions say Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) listing of M-Shwari customers will be suspended for the next 90 days and that they institutions will continue engaging and working with customers during this time to ensure they can manage loan repayments.

Customers can also move any amount between M-PESA and M-Shwari at no additional cost and can save any amount on M-Shwari and earn interest of up to 6% in a bid to to promote cashless payments.

“As coronavirus continues to stir global economic fears, NCBA will continue to support our customers who may be financially affected by the outbreak,” said John Gachora, Group Managing Director, NCBA.

He added, “We would like to urge customers to be responsible with the credit solutions to ensure that as a collective we care for each other during this tough time. The Bank shall throughM-Shwari, continue to responsibly support all customers through this difficult period”

“Financial services play a transformational role in the society and are especially critical at this time in minimising the impact of Coronavirus to society. We are glad to leverage our longstanding partnership with NCBA to explore ways in which we can make life easier for our customers through our services,” said Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Chief Financial Services Officer, Safaricom.

NCBA and Safaricom say they have by these measures committed to support customers during this period and beyond to ensure minimal impact to the lives of Kenyans and encouraged everyone, to act responsibly with financial services at this time.