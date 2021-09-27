Creative industry earned Kshs. 2.4 B last year on content demand

The online creative industry generated 2.4 billion shillings in the past year after demand for creative content rose due to Covid restrictions that saw people spending more hours indoors.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says the pandemic unlocked numerous opportunities in the digital space which if fully exploited will reduce youth unemployment and increase household incomes.

The pandemic saw the shutdown of physical social interaction pushing creatives online as demand for content rose.

The CS is now advising online content creators and innovators to register their products with the National Rights Registry to limit unauthorized use and reproduction of the content.

CS Mucheru revealed that the government has made it easier for online content creators and artists to get their royalties as it is now possible to directly collect money owed to them without going through third parties.

He said the high internet penetration has created opportunities for the gig economy employing 1.2 million people.

The government now targets to push this number to over 15 million by the year 2030.

CS Mucheru challenged the youth to be innovative in solving local problems including digitizing indigenous languages to avoid extinction.