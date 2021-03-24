Study roots for credit code to regulate digital lending industry

A study by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has recommended that a credit code which digital lenders will abide by be developed to encourage transparency and fairness when issuing credit to consumers.

This comes in the wake of calls to regulate the non-deposit taking digital lending space which has registered exponential growth in recent year with players being accused for engaging in predatory lending to unsuspecting consumers.

The Comparative Study on the Regulation of Digital Lending commissioned by Digital Lenders Association of Kenya suggests that consumer protection principles need to be embedded in the recommended consumer credit code include which include transparency and fairness in dealings with consumers, transparent pricing principles, disclosure of key terms and conditions and restrictions on certain debt collection practices.

“It is our view that the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), having been mandated with the regulation of non-bank financial lenders, should take an approach focused on the protection of the consumer, rather than financial regulation of the lenders. As such, regulation of the conduct of the market players, with a view to protecting the consumers, should be the primary focus of the CBK,” said PwC Associate Director and Head of Regulatory Compliance Joe Githaiga.

The report further backs the formation of a dispute resolution office to ensure disputes with credit providers are promptly addressed.

The office will have the ability to liaise with a regulator to address serious complaints by consumers.

“A more appropriate regulatory model would be one that enhances consumer protection through regulation of the conduct of credit providers over the digital lending platforms,” said Kevin Mutiso, DLAK chairman.

The move comes as the National The National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee plans to republish the Central Bank Amendment Bill 2020 to get public opinion on issues that deal with digital credit providers.

The move follows the death of Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyionka who sponsored the bill according the committee chairperson Gladys Wanga.

The bill sought to give CBK powers to regulate the conduct of digital financial lenders since there is no law to govern the sector.

The comparative study on digital lending covered 11 jurisdictions with different regulatory regimes. They include Australia, Egypt, Uganda, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, Spain, United Kingdom and Singapore.