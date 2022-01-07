The Kenya ladies cricket team will begin their Commonwealth Games qualifiers against Bangladesh on the 18th of January, in the qualifiers set for Malaysia from the 18th to 24th of this month.

Kenya will compete for a place in the games to be held in Birmingham against four other countries; Bangladesh, Malaysia, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

After the Bangladesh opener, Kenya will then face Sri Lanka in the second match on the 20th of January, before playing Scotland two days later and ending the group round against hosts Malaysia on the 23rd of this month.

The five women teams will compete for one place in the cricket tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from 28th July to 8th August in England.

The team has been in a bio-secure bubble camp conducting their training at Nairobi Gymkhana. The National Olympic Committee of Kenya, NOC-K presented the team with the kits on Friday ahead of their departure on Saturday.

“On behalf of the ladies, I would like to thank the entire ministry, especially Ambassador Amina for the immense support and belief in us. NOC-K for kitting us and all our family and friends. It’s time to go out and battle for this one slot to Birmingham.” Margaret Banja, the Captain of the 15 member squad stated.

‘’The team is ready we are really looking forward to it’s a good opportunity for us to go to showcase out talent and present to the world what Africa offers’’, Banja added.

Despite the side facing some of the World cup regulars in Scotland and Sri Lanka, head coach Lameck Onyango Ngoche expressed optimism of the side doing well at the tournament quipping, ‘’my expectation is for the girls to go and do well’’.

Cricket returns to the club games for the first time since the 1997 edition.