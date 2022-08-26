Cricket: Kenya beats Nepal to equal series

The national men’s cricket team beat Nepal by 18 runs during the second match of their ongoing T20 International series match at Gymkhana Sports Club, Nairobi.

Kenya avenged the loss they suffered against Nepal in the opening day of the championship.

Nepal won the toss and decided to bowl. Kenya registered 132 runs in 19 overs and in reply Nepal registered 114 runs in 19.2 overs to suffer their first loss in the five-day series.

The result tied the two teams at 1-1 with the third match set for Saturday at the same venue.