Cricket T20 | Kenya fall to Nepal by 5 wickets

National Cricket team today lost to Nepal by 5 wickets in the first of five T20 International matches played at the Nairobi Gymkhana Grounds. Kenya are hosting Nepal for an eight-match series. Visitors Nepal won the toss and opted to bowl against hosts Kenya. The host team put 130 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Nepal scored 133 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 19.2 overs to secure the 5-wicket victory. The second of the 5 T20 matches will be played tomorrow from 1 pm at the Nairobi Gymkhana. This is Nepal cricket’s first visit to Kenya.

  

