All 8 episodes of the Kenyan crime and law procedural are available to stream on Showmax

The Showmax Original, which kicked off production in November 2020, follows Nairobi Metropol Police detective duo Makena (Sarah Hassan) and Silas (Alfred Munyua) as they investigate crimes in Nairobi. Makena and Silas are aided by their boss Kebo (Maqbul Mohammed), pathologist Clive (Brian Ogola), and prosecutor Sokoro (Paul Ogola).

Taking to social media to appreciate the show and his character Paul Ogola wrote, “If there’s one thing I’ve enjoyed in my latest project, it’s the process.”

Paul Ogola who plays the prosecutor Sokoro became one of the more controversial characters of the show and the actor was quick to address it.

“Sokoro had a lot of truths to speak that would make others hate or applaud him. What matters to him is that he means what he says as the prosecutor because it’s the right thing to do legally. He has to believe in it for others to believe him or he risks looking like a fraud,” Ogola said in response to fan questions.

During its 8 – episode run, Crime and Justice has confronted difficult topical issues such as terrorism and radicalisation, femicide and sexual assault, while also exposing the limits of the justice system in Kenya.

The 8th and final episode of the show’s season 1 “Retribution” is currently available to stream.

