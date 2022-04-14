‘Crime & Justice’ season 2 ends with more questions than answers

The eighth and final episode of ‘Crime & Justice’ season 2 is currently streaming on Showmax.

Crime & Justice season 2 comes to an end this week with its final episode “The Whistleblower” now streaming on Showmax.

Written by Lanfia Wal and directed by Likarion Wainaina (Supa Modo, Salem), “The Whistleblower” sees Makena (Sarah Hassan) and Silas (Alfred Munyua) race against time to solve a major conspiracy that has been looming over them for months. During their investigations, they are forced to confront an ugly truth in the police force, as a series of gang murders leads them back to the death of a trusted colleague.

The two detectives finally solve the mystery of who’s been trying to kill them. Well, sort of, because the season’s end alludes to an even bigger conspiracy than they could ever imagine – a cabal of enforcers who exercise their own vigilante justice to rid the city of criminals deserving of their wrath.

The final episode features guest star Lenana Kariba (Single Kiasi) as William Sande, a charming detective from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit brought in to help with the case. Even though famous for his exemplary detective work, Sande’s mysterious past sets him on a collision course with Silas as he (Sande) and Makena rekindle their romance.

Other guest stars in this episode include singer and actress Chantelle, entertainment consultant Brian Msafiri, who makes his acting debut, Sam Psenjen and Brian Munene.