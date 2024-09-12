Crime: NPS investigating incidences in Rift, Central region

The National Police Service (NPS) has commenced investigations into murder, arson attacks, robbery with violence and school fire incidents reported in Rift Valley and Central regions.

NPS says the incidences in Rift Valley occurred in Nakuru, Chemelil, Naivasha and Nandi Central while in Central they received crime reports from Nyeri, Runyenjes, Isiolo, Makueni and Kitui.

Rift Valley Region

Police officers are investigating a murder incident in Ndundori, Nakuru North where decomposing body parts of a man who had been reported missing were discovered in disused water.

An arson incident was reported in Chemelil where a sugarcane farm was set on fire, two suspects are in custody.

The police are also on the radar of school fire incidents in Irbaan Primary School and Naivasha High School where dormitories were razed down. No casualties were reported.

In Nandi Central, police have commenced probe on a robbery with violence at Kiborgok Girls and Kiborgok Mixed in Kaimosi where suspects broke into the offices of the two schools and stole a total Ksh 40,000 and other valuables.

Central Region

Several High School boys from Mukurweini were arrested for interrogation after an attempted arson at the school.

In Eastern Region, the Police Service are investigating the death of a police officer from Runyenjes Police Station and a suicide case in Embu, a school fire at Wami Boys High, Katulani Mixed Secondary School and a malicious damage of property as a result of an unrest by Kalimani Mixed Secondary School students.