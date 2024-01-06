Crime scene: Governor Kawira´s residence sealed off

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ homicide unit have sealed off Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s official residence situated at Milimani Estate within Meru town terming it a crime scene.

The team led by Upper Eastern DCI Coordinator Lenny Kisaka, Homicide Director Martin Nyuguto and Meru County Secretary Kiambi Atheru revealed the operation was in line with a probe into the murder the county’s outspoken blogger Daniel Muthiani, alias Sniper.

The move comes barely 24 hours after the Meru County boss broke her silence over the murder of the activist stating that DCI ought to get to the bottom of the matter and bring the blogger’s killers to book.

5 suspects linked to the murder of the vocal blogger are already in police custody as the search for more suspects linked to his death continues.

On Friday, police sought 21 days to hold five more suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Sniper.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the 21 days will enable them to conclude investigations, noting that more suspects are yet to be arrested.

The five suspects presently in custody are; Kenneth Mutua Gatiri alias Gasigi, Fredrick Muruiki Kiugi alias Pope, Franklin Kimathi alias Dudu Ras, Timothy Kinoti alias Timo and Murangiri Kenneth Guantai alias Tali.

According to investigators, the deceased was lured by the five suspects through a phone call alleging that Governor Mwangaza wanted to meet him.

The sniper disappeared on December 2 and his body was discovered on December 16, 2023.

A post-mortem examination conducted on the body of the deceased at the Marimanti Level 4 Hospital mortuary in Tharaka Nithi, revealed that he died of strangulation.