13 people have been injured in Bamburi after a criminal gang known as ‘Wakali Kwanza gang’ attacked residents.

The incident occurred at around 8. 30 PM Monday evening in Kisauni constituency.

13 locals have been referred to Coast General Hospital after receiving first aid while four are in critical condition.

A state of normalcy has seen been restored as Mombasa County Commander Evans Achoki reassures residents of heightened security.

Mombasa Police Boss Johnstone Ipara says the multi agency taskforce has been deployed to deal with the incident.

