Criminals in Nairobi given 30 days to surrender illegal firearms

The National Police Service has issued a 30-day notice to anyone in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them to the police or face legal consequences.

The Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome warned police will deal decisively with anyone found disturbing the peace, even as he called for calm among Nairobi residents over the rising cases of insecurity in the city.

Speaking after meeting Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at Jogoo House, Koome issued a stern warning to those engaging in unlawful activities in the city saying the law enforcement agencies are in full force to purge them.

Sakaja on his part pledged to fully cooperate with the police to ensure security is restored in the city, disclosing that the county government of Nairobi will form a county policing authority to contain the crime.

With @PoliceKE Inspector General Japheth Koome, DIG’s Kenya Police and Administration Police Gabow and Mbugua, and @DCI_Kenya Amin where we have agreed on interventions to return sanity, order, security and safety to the people of Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/OgzqnBq8Fd — Sakaja Arthur Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) November 14, 2022

City residents have in recent weeks decried rising cases of insecurity, with muggings and stabbing incidents flooding social media.

However, the police boss cautioned that some of the mugging videos circulating on social media are from other countries.

