Criminals in Nairobi given 30 days to surrender illegal firearms

The National Police Service has issued a 30-day notice to anyone in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them to the police or face legal consequences.

The Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome warned police will deal decisively with anyone found disturbing the peace, even as he called for calm among Nairobi residents over the rising cases of insecurity in the city.

Speaking after meeting Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at Jogoo House, Koome issued a stern warning to those engaging in unlawful activities in the city saying the law enforcement agencies are in full force to purge them.

Sakaja on his part pledged to fully cooperate with the police to ensure security is restored in the city, disclosing that the county government of Nairobi will form a county policing authority to contain the crime.

City residents have in recent weeks decried rising cases of insecurity, with muggings and stabbing incidents flooding social media.

However, the police boss cautioned that some of the mugging videos circulating on social media are from other countries.

  

Latest posts

Locals thwart police attempts to evict woman from her home

Muraya Kamunde

Tension still high in Laikipia as theft of livestock rise

Margaret Kalekye

EACC turns to religious leaders to boost graft war

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: